Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $126.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.41.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 155,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $540,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $127,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

