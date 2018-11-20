Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.08-5.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% YoY to ~$70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.59 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $5.08-5.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,575. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

