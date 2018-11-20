Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Loxo Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genetically defined patient populations. Loxo Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOXO. Raymond James began coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Loxo Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.31.

NASDAQ LOXO opened at $150.18 on Friday. Loxo Oncology has a 1-year low of $71.45 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loxo Oncology will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $851,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $11,618,850. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

