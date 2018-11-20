LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $232,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,520,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $884.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/lsv-asset-management-boosts-holdings-in-meritage-homes-corp-mth.html.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.