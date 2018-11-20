LSV Asset Management Has $21.33 Million Holdings in Kraton Corp (KRA)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.42% of Kraton worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 11,720.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 181,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 24.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KRA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 27,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen E. Tremblay sold 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $454,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,221 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

