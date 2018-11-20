LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Fabrinet (FN)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,312 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $23,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $247,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $259,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total value of $1,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,235.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,993.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,081 shares of company stock worth $8,040,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Fabrinet stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.28 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.54%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

