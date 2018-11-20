Lumentum (LITE) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 2,069,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,043,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lumentum to $70.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $85.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $157,708.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,108 shares of company stock worth $570,740. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lumentum by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

About Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

