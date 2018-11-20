Luxoft (LXFT) Upgraded by VTB Capital to “Buy”

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. VTB Capital currently has $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Luxoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Luxoft from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Luxoft from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxoft from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE LXFT opened at $33.00 on Friday. Luxoft has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts expect that Luxoft will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luxoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Luxoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Luxoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Luxoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Luxoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

