Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,069.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

NYSE ABT opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,505.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,297 shares of company stock worth $14,018,743. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

