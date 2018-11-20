Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 155 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mackinac Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In related news, Director Dennis Bittner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 70.3% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 263,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 108,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFNC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,318. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

