MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “MACOM’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings were driven by solid cost-cutting measures. The company’s robust 100 GB Ethernet connectivity and rising CapEx by cloud service providers should continue to aid its performance in the data centre market. Also, growing 5G spending by the network operators should benefit the company’s position in the telecom space. However, ban on ZTE shipments imposed by U.S. Government is a matter of concern. Also, leveraged balance sheet is a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.45.

MTSI stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

