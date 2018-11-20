Macy’s Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share (M)

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on M. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

NYSE:M opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Macy’s by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $6,618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,597.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $165,913.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,972. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

