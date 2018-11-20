Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Holdings Cut by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,657,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL stock opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Friedman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.00 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/madrigal-pharmaceuticals-inc-mdgl-holdings-cut-by-eam-global-investors-llc.html.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.