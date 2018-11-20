Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $683.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $741.75 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $673.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 354,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $75.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.9775 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,218,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,419,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

