Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 157.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 36,611 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $977,879.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,476.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 1,136 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $30,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,977 shares of company stock worth $1,067,125 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TUSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure Pumping, Infrastructure, Sand, Drilling, and All Other. The Pressure Pumping segment provides pressure pumping services, also known as hydraulic fracturing, to exploration and production companies.

