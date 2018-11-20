Mark Sachleben Sells 3,771 Shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR) Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 3,771 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $316,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Mark Sachleben sold 11,271 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $944,509.80.

On Monday, November 12th, Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $1,305,900.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $723,675.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Mark Sachleben sold 22,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,892,250.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $668,850.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,052 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $103,758.76.

On Monday, September 17th, Mark Sachleben sold 23,651 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $2,506,296.47.

On Thursday, September 6th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $736,500.00.

NEWR stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Relic by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in New Relic by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in New Relic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in New Relic by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in New Relic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

