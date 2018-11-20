Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in UGI Corp (UGI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UGI were worth $46,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other UGI news, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $544,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

