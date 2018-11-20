Martingale Asset Management L P Has $55.68 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises about 0.7% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $55,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

