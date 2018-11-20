Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.45% of Amdocs worth $42,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amdocs by 102.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

