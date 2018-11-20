Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,712 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2,784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

ACN opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $144.88 and a one year high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

In other news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,847,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total value of $867,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

