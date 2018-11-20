MassGrid (MGD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $0.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. Over the last week, MassGrid has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.03019951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.51 or 0.05291999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00754842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.01524380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.01973710 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00467977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 131,791,306 coins and its circulating supply is 52,506,849 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

