Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.32 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

