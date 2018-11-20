Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 213 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Booking by 86.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Booking by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,917.94, for a total value of $565,792.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,159.87.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,780.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,690.34 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $34.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

