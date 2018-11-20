MassRoots (MSRT) and Line (LN) Critical Analysis

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MassRoots alerts:

This table compares MassRoots and Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $310,000.00 56.59 -$44.38 million N/A N/A Line $1.60 billion 4.16 $71.89 million $0.30 93.00

Line has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots -76,661.37% N/A -1,116.92% Line -4.83% -5.45% -3.06%

Volatility & Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Line has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MassRoots and Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Line 1 2 4 0 2.43

Summary

Line beats MassRoots on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.