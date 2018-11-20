Matthews International (MATW) vs. IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) Head to Head Contrast

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) and IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Matthews International alerts:

This table compares Matthews International and IBC Advanced Alloys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matthews International $1.60 billion 0.82 $107.37 million $3.96 10.39 IBC Advanced Alloys $19.40 million 0.36 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A

Matthews International has higher revenue and earnings than IBC Advanced Alloys.

Profitability

This table compares Matthews International and IBC Advanced Alloys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matthews International 6.70% 15.08% 5.23% IBC Advanced Alloys -3.62% -11.62% -4.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Matthews International and IBC Advanced Alloys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matthews International 0 0 2 0 3.00 IBC Advanced Alloys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matthews International currently has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.32%. Given Matthews International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Matthews International is more favorable than IBC Advanced Alloys.

Volatility and Risk

Matthews International has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBC Advanced Alloys has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Matthews International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. IBC Advanced Alloys does not pay a dividend. Matthews International pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matthews International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Matthews International beats IBC Advanced Alloys on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products for use in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and pharmaceutical producers. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding parts. It also provides tooling components for the automotive industry, consumer plastic tooling producers, oil and gas service industry, submarine and aircraft carrier producers and repair facilities, electronics industries, and general equipment manufacturers. In addition, the company offers Beralcast alloys, which are beryllium aluminum alloys used in disk drive armatures, automotive braking and structural components, and aerospace and satellite system components. It serves the aerospace, defense, oil and gas, welding, injection molding, and foundry markets. The company was formerly known as International Beryllium Corporation and changed its name to IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.(TSXV:IB) operates independently of Vangold Mining Corp. as of November 23, 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.