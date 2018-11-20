MAXIMUS (MMS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.925-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.

Shares of MMS opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 15,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $987,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,475,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,220 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $397,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,909. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MAXIMUS (MMS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/maximus-mms-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.