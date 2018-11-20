McKesson Co. (MCK) Receives $144.99 Consensus PT from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a twelve month low of $117.19 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in McKesson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.