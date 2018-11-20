McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,237,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,669 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,664,000 after acquiring an additional 273,090 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,836,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,417,000 after acquiring an additional 201,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,214,000 after acquiring an additional 207,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $178.86. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.26.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

