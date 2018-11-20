McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.41.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,675. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $266.05 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.48 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $260.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

