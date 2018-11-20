MD Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 5.7% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $126,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

