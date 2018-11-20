MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 302,831 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,831 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 5.81% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 557,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after buying an additional 426,817 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000.

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

