MEDNAX (MD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MEDNAX (NYSE: MD):

11/16/2018 – MEDNAX is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2018 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – MEDNAX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/19/2018 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. 35,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.33. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.15 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 8.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

