Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.89 ($114.99).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €97.46 ($113.33) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

