Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) COO Sells $290,745.90 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Ronald Frost sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $290,745.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,745.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Ronald Frost sold 5,257 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $322,306.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $107,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $208,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $211,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,444.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

