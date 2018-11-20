MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.27

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 2250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

