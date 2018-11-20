Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 898.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

