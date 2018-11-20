Microchip Technology (MCHP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.3645 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,774,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,158,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,048 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,187,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,486,000 after acquiring an additional 935,884 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

