Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,803,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 241,471 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,065,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $833.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $80.70 and a 52-week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 35,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $3,882,713.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 669,327 shares in the company, valued at $74,228,364.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

