Microsoft (MSFT) Given a $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $120.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $104.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $833.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 376,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,200,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $839,751,000 after buying an additional 317,644 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

