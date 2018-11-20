MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (MSVB) Insider Alexander G. Babey Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) insider Alexander G. Babey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Get MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH alerts:

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH in the third quarter worth $2,096,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH in the third quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH in the third quarter worth $273,000.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/mid-southern-sv-sh-msvb-insider-alexander-g-babey-purchases-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

About MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.