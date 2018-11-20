Midnight Sun Mining Corp (MMA) Insider Brett Allan Richards Acquires 111,000 Shares

Midnight Sun Mining Corp (CVE:MMA) insider Brett Allan Richards bought 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$17,760.00.

Brett Allan Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Brett Allan Richards bought 361,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$46,930.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Brett Allan Richards bought 200,000 shares of Midnight Sun Mining stock.

Midnight Sun Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,657. Midnight Sun Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 60% interest in two mineral exploration permit licenses covering an area of 506 square kilometers located in Solwezi, Zambia.

