Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10,705.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of Assurant worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Assurant by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Assurant by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Assurant by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.34 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Assurant had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 56.28%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $128,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,839.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $121,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,201,250 shares of company stock valued at $226,588,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

