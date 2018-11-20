Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 8,760 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $223,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.49, for a total value of $556,447.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,973,733. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.25.

Stamps.com stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $285.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

