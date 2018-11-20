Milestone Scientific (MLSS) PT Lowered to $1.50

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $0.58 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.30.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

