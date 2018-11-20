MILLER / HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

HIE opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. MILLER / HOWARD/COM has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Get MILLER / HOWARD/COM alerts:

WARNING: “MILLER / HOWARD/COM (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/miller-howard-com-hie-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-on-november-30th.html.

About MILLER / HOWARD/COM

There is no company description available for Miller/Howard High Income Equity.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MILLER / HOWARD/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MILLER / HOWARD/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.