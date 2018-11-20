Millrock Resources (MRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 22200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.36 million during the quarter.

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

