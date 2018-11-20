Mincoin Price Reaches $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Mincoin has a market cap of $63,497.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 4,782,689 coins. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

