Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) COO Karel J. Marsal Sells 1,561 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) COO Karel J. Marsal sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $14,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 450,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,165. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.26.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. National Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

