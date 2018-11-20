Mithril Ore (MORE) Price Reaches $8.77 on Top Exchanges

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for $8.77 or 0.00184466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Ore has a market cap of $98,831.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00028665 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00065263 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000054 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000234 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,275 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

