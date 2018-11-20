MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Target by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Target by 17.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 671,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,546,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

